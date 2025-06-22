AiMCO Goes Behind Brand Deals In Latest Webinar

The Australian Influencer Marketing Council (AiMCO) is set to bring together two of Australia’s most influential talent management experts in a new webinar, designed to help industry professionals navigate talent management in the creator economy.

The ‘Behind the Brand Deals: Navigating Talent Management in the Creator Economy’ webinar -- the latest in AiMCO’s 2025 education series -- will explore the talent management sector, deep diving into how representation works and where it’s heading.

The webinar, to be held on June 24, will include discussions with Born Bred Talent general manager, Stephanie Scicchitano, and Amplify general manager, Sonja Stindl.

The pair will share their expertise and insights on what makes talent relationships thrive, how talent managers are adapting to platform shifts, scale and hybrid models, and the current and future landscape for creators and brands.

AiMCO managing director, Patrick Whitnall, who will host the webinar, will also talk to the current draft of AiMCO’s new Best Practice: What To Ask a Talent Manager industry information sheet. Built through input from the creator advisory council and talent managers working group, it aims to educate and inform better conversations that could bring more trust and transparency between talent and agents.

Stephanie has more than a decade of experience in talent management and consumer PR across fashion, beauty, FMCG, sport and entertainment. She is passionate about educating brands on standing out from the crowd and reaching Millennial and Gen Z consumers. Stephanie has worked in talent management in Australia for nearly five years as a senior talent manager at SF Management and as head of brand and now general manager at Born Bred Talent -- one of the nation’s biggest influencer marketing and creative agencies.

Sonja has built her career around talent management. She joined Amplify as head of talent in 2021, before being promoted to the general manager role last year. Since joining Amplify in 2021, she’s been instrumental in expanding the talent division from a two-person team to a thriving department of 12 and growing the roster to over 70 of Australia’s top creators. She has helped shape the agency’s strategic direction, including the launch of new ventures Amplify Sport and Amplify Screen. With experience on both sides of the industry, Sonja previously held a senior talent manager role at MaxConnectors and spent the first eight years of her career in consumer PR.

Stephanie said, “In today’s creator economy, talent management is no longer just about brand deals -- it’s about long-term brand building, strategic storytelling, and navigating a constantly evolving digital landscape. I’m passionate about creating sustainable careers for talent and helping brands cut through the noise with genuine, values-led partnerships. I’m thrilled to join AiMCO’s webinar to unpack the realities of the industry and where it’s headed.”

Sonja said, “The creator space is evolving fast, and so is the role of a talent manager. It’s not just about securing brand deals -- it’s about building sustainable careers and helping creators navigate the highs, the lows, and everything in between. I’m looking forward to this conversation and sharing what we’ve learned along the way at Amplify.”

Patrick said, “In an industry powered by personality and platforms, it’s the people behind-the-scenes who often shape the deals, the growth and the futures of Australia’s top creators.

“Sonja and Steph are two of the most experienced operators in talent management. They’ve built their careers behind some of Australia’s most visible creators; they’re incredibly well-placed to share their insights into how talent representation works and where it’s heading.

“Whether you’re a creator navigating your next move, or a brand looking to understand the deal-making machine, this webinar is not to be missed.”

The webinar is part of AiMCO’s commitment to providing education opportunities for the national creator community.

The webinar will be held onTuesday, June 24 from 11am AEST. The webinar is free for members and non-members are also invited to attend.

To register or for more information, click here.