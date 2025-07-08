AI Tools Are Saving Hours of Work, Says JAMM’s New VFX Lead

Over the last two decades, JAMM Visual’s new compositing lead and supervisor, Vivekananthan (Vivek) Rajasekaran, has developed an expertise in creating photorealistic and innovative VFX.

Starting as a roto artist in Chennai, Vivek went on to spend 10 years at MPC, followed by three years at The Mill, which brought him from Bengaluru, India to Los Angeles. Working across features, TV shows, ads and VR projects, he’s mastered the creative and technical sides of Nuke and Nuke Studio, and now brings his proficiency for blending CG with live action to JAMM.

“I'm drawn to JAMM’s artist-led approach and its reputation for delivering visually stunning, award winning work,” he says. “Their boutique, collaborative culture and technical excellence really stand out. JAMM’s expansion and innovation offer great opportunities for growth. I'm eager to collaborate with top talent and help push creative and technical boundaries.”

LBB’s Ben Conway caught up with Vivek to hear more about his journey, his approach to his craft, and thoughts on the VFX industry in 2025.







LBB> How did you get into the world of VFX?

Vivek> My journey into VFX began with an obsession for behind-the-scenes extras on DVDs. I would rewind footage from ‘The Matrix’, ‘The Lord of the Rings’, and ‘Jurassic Park’, studying how the filmmakers created their illusions. Watching how Middle-earth was built using miniature sets, digital extensions, and seamless compositing completely blew my mind. I didn’t know it was called visual effects at the time; I just knew I wanted to be part of that kind of magic.

In 2006, I took my first professional step as a roto and prep artist. I spent hours painting out tracking markers, isolating elements, and cleaning up plates frame by frame. It was meticulous work that taught me discipline and gave me a deep appreciation for the invisible craft behind visual storytelling. Over time, I naturally gravitated toward compositing, where all the layers come together to create something cohesive and believable.

It still feels like magic, but it’s magic built on craft.







LBB> What are the current challenges the industry is facing?

Vivek> Turnaround times are getting shorter, expectations are climbing, and budgets don’t always follow the same trend. That creates a lot of pressure not just on the creative side but on the entire production pipeline.

At the same time, we’re seeing a major shift with AI and automation tools. Some people are excited, others are more cautious. For me, it’s about finding the right balance. These tools can definitely help us work more efficiently, but it’s important we don’t lose the creative soul of what we do.







LBB> Is there a piece of technology or software that's particularly exciting you right now?

Vivek> I’m really excited about the latest developments within Foundry Nuke, which remains the backbone of high-end compositing. Its ongoing improvements, especially with machine learning tools, smart vectors, and enhanced 3D workflows, are truly game-changing.

I’ve been exploring CopyCat and other machine learning-powered features that automate complex tasks like relighting or generating mattes without traditional keying. These tools save hours of manual work while still giving us full control and flexibility.

What excites me most is that these innovations are built right into the tools we already use every day. They improve our workflows without forcing drastic changes, helping us stay creative while meeting tighter deadlines.





LBB> As a lead and supervisor, what are some of your top tips for leading a team of compositors / VFX artists?

Vivek> As a lead and supervisor, I believe clear communication and fostering a collaborative environment are key. I make sure everyone understands the project goals and their individual responsibilities, while encouraging open dialogue so team members feel comfortable sharing ideas and challenges.

Providing timely, constructive feedback helps keep quality high without stifling creativity. I also prioritise understanding each artist’s strengths and growth areas to assign tasks that motivate and develop the team. Finally, staying organised and setting realistic deadlines helps the whole team stay focused and deliver consistently.







LBB> Which recent project are you particularly proud of? Tell us a bit about it!

Vivek> One recent project I’m particularly proud of was a sci-fi horror teaser for a major network. The creative direction was dark, grounded and cinematic, with a focus on building tension through atmosphere and subtle detail.

I worked as a compositing artist on several shots, handling environment integration, atmospheric effects like smoke and lighting, and some creature enhancements. It was a great challenge to balance realism with a sense of unease while supporting the overall mood. Seeing how all the elements came together and how well it was received made it a really fulfilling experience.





LBB> What are your goals for the rest of 2025 and beyond?

Vivek> For the rest of 2025 and beyond, I’m really excited to continue growing both technically and personally. I want to deepen my skills in cutting-edge VFX techniques like machine learning and real-time compositing because I love exploring how technology can enhance creativity. At the same time, I’m passionate about mentoring others and building strong, supportive teams where everyone can thrive.

Ultimately, my goal is to contribute to projects that inspire me and push creative boundaries, while growing alongside a talented and motivated group of people.

