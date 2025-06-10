AI: The Great Template Creator

People want human empathy baked into everything, especially creativity. It's what actually moves people, inspires people, makes them care. And yeah, that applies to social media too.

Right now, we’re deep in an AI slop era.

And weirdly, it’s starting to feel retro to read something clearly written by a human. By slop, I mean all that prompt-to-post content that looks slick but feels dead behind the eyes. Churned out, low-effort, zero craft, zero care. All shine, no soul.

Is AI slop actually the thing to dodge now? Rather than the trend to jump on?

Because let’s be honest, no one’s excited by copy that sounds like it was spat out of the same prompt as everyone else’s. People want people. That spark of originality, the flavour of someone’s actual voice. Not some AI average.

That’s where the wow factor lives. Not in what was said, but the fact that it came from a human. It’s impressive because it wasn’t automated. You can tell there was thought, craft, effort. Even opinion, something that's becoming increasingly more rare.

AI can do a lot of things. But it doesn’t impress. It doesn’t move you. It doesn’t give you that “oof, that hit” moment. Because when it’s just one prompt away, the value disappears. The skill is in the thinking, the angle, the journey. And AI can’t fake that.

Zooming out: right now, the novelty is in the newness of AI. People are wowed by speed. But once that becomes normal? The magic’s gone. It just becomes another tool.

Some stuff will absolutely be automated; stat carousels, infographics, boring explainer dumps. But even those will lose value. Audiences won’t look to social for them. They’ll just ask their AI assistant. And they won’t need an agency to make them.

So where does that leave agencies?

Well, AI doesn’t replace creativity, it depends on it. That’s the real USP. Maybe it’s about mastering the tools. Maybe it’s about fusing them with creativity. Maybe it’s about pushing back and saying, nah, we’ll do it better without the bot.

Either way, the skill is what sells. You don’t impress by knowing how to use AI, you impress by being better at it than everyone else. That’s what people will pay for. Not the ability to press generate, but the ability to make something others couldn’t.

And yeah, that raises the question: does AI become its own department in agencies? Or just a natural part of every department, creative, strategy, production, with the whole shop showing its AI smarts in different ways?

Whatever the answer, here’s the truth

AI can’t replace everything. Unless you’re happy being slop.

AI isn't magic. The novelty will fade. The speed won’t impress.

But creativity? Creativity is constant.

