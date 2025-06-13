senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Thought Leaders in association withPartners in Crime
Group745

AI Didn’t Kill SEO It Raised the Bar

13/06/2025
246
Share
Instruments's CEO, Laurel Burton's call to action for creative and marketing leaders to embrace risk, rethink SEO, and lead with originality as the internet undergoes a foundational transformation

For the first time ever, Google searches in Safari dropped. It’s a small data point — but a big turning point.

This isn’t just about AI eating search. It’s about a fundamental rewiring of how people discover, decide, and engage. Prompts are replacing queries. Answers are replacing lists. And the behaviours we’ve relied on: clicks, backlinks, crawlability are eroding.

Many are reading this as the death of SEO. I see something else: a test.

Because every time the internet changes, we panic. Then we evolve. Remember when link farms were going to kill search? They didn’t. They made it better. More discerning. More human. They forced us to level up.

And here we are again.

The tools have changed, but the creative requirement has not. What rises to the top isn’t what’s most programmatic. What rises is what’s most powerful.

The most imaginative, most undeniable, most useful experiences will always outperform noise. Not because of keywords, but because of resonance.

That’s the insight. And that’s the shift

We are moving from optimisation to originality. From gaming systems to designing systems worth engaging with. From waiting for the next AI-powered SEO playbook to writing the future ourselves.

And yes, that requires risk.

Right now, I’m hiring for disciplines that don’t have scopes yet. Investing in capabilities clients don’t fully understand, and won’t budget for (yet). Why? Because that’s what creative leadership looks like. That’s how we stay ahead of the curve instead of chasing it.

If people aren’t coming to your brand, your site, your world, somewhere someone didn’t do their job. A bounce rate isn’t a number. It’s a red flag.

This is the moment. Do better. Make better. Try harder.

Because the next internet isn’t waiting for us. And it won’t be won by the cautious.

This piece came from Laurel's participation in a Group Chat on ON_Discourse

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Instrument
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Instrument
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1