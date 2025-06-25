Instrument Crafts Brand Identity for Portland-Based Wellness Startup Astral Wellness

Astral Wellness, a new beverage brand focused on providing calm energy and mental clarity without caffeine or alcohol, partnered with Instrument to develop its brand identity and packaging.

Astral Wellness was created for a multicultural world in motion - where flavour meets function, and calm fuels creative longevity. Its flagship product, Astral Calm, is a sparkling hydration beverage infused with adaptogens, nootropics, and electrolytes.

Available in three distinct flavours - Passion Orange Guava, Blueberry Lemonade, and Strawberry Watermelon - Astral is currently stocked at Cascada, all Elephants Delicatessen locations, Sugar Hill, Jackie’s, and Two Wrongs, with upcoming placements at Market of Choice, Porsche Studio activations, Core Collective, and community-led run clubs. Coming soon, Astral products will also be available for direct purchase via exploreastral.com and Amazon.

Instrument approached the project with a focus on simplicity, intentionality, and cultural resonance. The resulting identity features clean typography, a mood-driven colour palette, and packaging designed to evoke clarity and emotional depth. Every element sets the foundation for Astral’s mission: fueling creative ambition, cultural progression, and modern wellbeing.

Instrument completed this project pro bono, reinforcing its commitment to supporting early-stage brands in Portland’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Through programs like Build Week, Instrument provides design and strategy resources to help founders bring their ideas to life.

​August Heffner, group executive creative director at Instrument, says, “Collaborating with the Astral team was a true pleasure. Their vision, values, and scientific expertise are deeply inspiring - and their appreciation for brand is truly unparalleled. Together, we’ve created something that reflects the evolving wellness landscape: inclusive, intentional, and designed for creative people who move through the world with purpose."

Elle Rahman, CEO of Astral, says, “Instrument took our vision of wellness - calm as a catalyst - and made it real. Their team listened deeply and designed something that feels fresh and grounded - something we’re proud to bring to life in Portland and beyond.”