Instrument Crafts Brand Identity for Portland-Based Wellness Startup Astral Wellness

Astral Wellness, a new beverage brand focused on providing calm energy and mental clarity without caffeine or alcohol, partnered with Instrument to develop its brand identity and packaging.
Astral Wellness was created for a multicultural world in motion - where flavour meets function, and calm fuels creative longevity. Its flagship product, Astral Calm, is a sparkling hydration beverage infused with adaptogens, nootropics, and electrolytes.
Available in three distinct flavours - Passion Orange Guava, Blueberry Lemonade, and Strawberry Watermelon - Astral is currently stocked at Cascada, all Elephants Delicatessen locations, Sugar Hill, Jackie’s, and Two Wrongs, with upcoming placements at Market of Choice, Porsche Studio activations, Core Collective, and community-led run clubs. Coming soon, Astral products will also be available for direct purchase via exploreastral.com and Amazon.
Instrument approached the project with a focus on simplicity, intentionality, and cultural resonance. The resulting identity features clean typography, a mood-driven colour palette, and packaging designed to evoke clarity and emotional depth. Every element sets the foundation for Astral’s mission: fueling creative ambition, cultural progression, and modern wellbeing.
Instrument completed this project pro bono, reinforcing its commitment to supporting early-stage brands in Portland’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Through programs like Build Week, Instrument provides design and strategy resources to help founders bring their ideas to life.
August Heffner, group executive creative director at Instrument, says, “Collaborating with the Astral team was a true pleasure. Their vision, values, and scientific expertise are deeply inspiring - and their appreciation for brand is truly unparalleled. Together, we’ve created something that reflects the evolving wellness landscape: inclusive, intentional, and designed for creative people who move through the world with purpose."
Elle Rahman, CEO of Astral, says, “Instrument took our vision of wellness - calm as a catalyst - and made it real. Their team listened deeply and designed something that feels fresh and grounded - something we’re proud to bring to life in Portland and beyond.”