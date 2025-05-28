AAR and ISBA Announce Partnership

Following the success of their joint report, The Evolution of the Marketing Operating Model, published in February, AAR and ISBA has announced the formalisation of their partnership. This collaboration aims to support ISBA members in navigating the increasingly complex marketing landscape by developing and embedding robust, optimised marketing operating models.



AAR, consultants to the marketing industry, are dedicated to transforming how marketing works - focusing on the people, partners, process, and platforms that drive performance. With over 50 years of hands-on experience across both brands and agencies, AAR brings deep, practical insight into the operational challenges marketers face today. Their tailored solutions help organisations build effective models that enhance performance and raise marketing’s profile at boardroom level.



Commenting on the partnership, director of agency services at ISBA Nick Louisson said, “Advertisers are increasing their focus on their operating models, and the opportunities organisational design can bring to marketing effectiveness. AAR’s expertise and guidance has resonated with members and inspired great debates. We look forward to growing our industry’s understanding of effective operating models.”



Through this partnership, ISBA members will gain access to AAR’s insight, expertise, and strategic guidance via a series of events and forums throughout the remainder of 2025. These sessions will provide practical support to members as they look to enhance the effectiveness and influence of their marketing functions.



​Victoria Fox, CEO at AAR said, "As marketing continues to evolve at pace, the need for clarity, structure and shared learning has never been more important. Through our partnership with ISBA, we’re offering members of the Future Operating Model community access to expert advice, practical insight and peer connection to help them navigate this change with confidence. We’re delighted to bring our experience to support ISBA members on this critical journey."



The partnership is effective immediately, with both organisations committed to continuing their collaboration in support of the UK’s advertising and marketing communities.

