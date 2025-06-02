AAR Group Appoints New Chair and Trustee

​AAR Group, consultants to the marketing industry, has announced the appointment of Hannah Brown as its new non-executive chair. Hannah will succeed Kerry Glazer, who is retiring from the industry. Kerry served as chair and previously CEO, steering AAR through a period of transformation and growth, including its transition to an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) in 2019.



Hannah brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the role, with a deep understanding of the marketing and communications landscape. After graduating, she worked as a management consultant. In 1994 she became a director of the leading communications head-hunter Kendall Tarrant and was part of the team that floated the business on AIM. Hannah was the youngest PLC board director as well MD of the UK business.



In 2006, Hannah set up HBAL Executive Search to deliver a better and more personal service for clients and candidates alike. The business operates globally on search and consultancy projects across the media, marketing and creative sectors. Alongside her own business, Hannah has been a long-standing NED and Charity Trustee. She was fortunate to work alongside the founding partners of research and insight business, Sparkler and help them through a successful sale to PA Consulting. Hannah has been a Trustee at AAR Group since 2019.

Her appointment as non-executive chair marks an exciting new chapter for AAR as it continues to evolve to meet the needs of modern marketers and agencies alike.



As part of the Board restructure, AAR has also welcomed Mark Beales as a trustee. Mark's career spans over 30 years in operational marketing and consultancy, having worked for 19 years at Nestle, 10 years with Brand Learning as board partner and COO and for five years as managing director of Accenture Song, where he headed up marketing organisation transformation. He has extensive global experience of working with senior management teams, supporting clients by developing their portfolio and brand strategies, marketing ways of working, organisation and strategic marketing skills.



“I feel an enormous sense of excitement about the next stage of AAR’s development,” said Hannah Brown. “It is an honour to follow in Kerry’s footsteps and there is so much opportunity. I am looking forward to working with the fabulous Victoria Fox and her team to help take the business forward. We have selected Mark Beales to join the Board as his experience will be invaluable in this next stage of growth. We feel incredibly fortunate to have Mark working with us.”



​Victoria Fox, CEO of AAR Group, added, “We are so grateful to Kerry for her outstanding leadership, vision, and commitment over the past 30 years. As we welcome Hannah and Mark to their new roles, we’re looking forward to a future full of innovation and growth, and continued collaboration with our wonderful clients and agency partners.”



Kerry Glazer said, “It’s been a privilege to be part of AAR’s story for three decades. Having worked closely with Victoria and Hannah for the past six years, they will be an unbeatable partnership. The business simply could not be in more excellent hands.”



Hannah Brown and Mark Beales will officially assume the role of chair and trustee on 1st July 2025.

