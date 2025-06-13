A Simple Question Sparks Endless Possibilities with Meta AI in India

​DDB Mudra conceptualised the launch of Meta AI in India, Meta’s new intelligent AI tool, with a campaign inspired by a question every Indian has asked or been asked while navigating the monotony of daily routine – 'Aaj kya karoge?'



With a deep understanding of the industry and consumer trends, the team identified a key challenge when it came to AI: the narrow perception of AI as merely a utility tool. This, coupled with the mundaneness of the everyday, limits people’s ability to explore the uninhibited creative potential of an AI tool.



By marrying this insight with Meta AI, seamlessly integrated into apps people already spend most of their time on – WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram – the team saw an opportunity to shift perception and showcase Meta AI's ability as an intelligent thought partner to inspire new ideas, and enhance the little moments in life. This empowered millions across India to explore the transformative power of Meta AI in their daily lives and urged them to infuse their routines with creativity, spontaneity and a sense of discovery.

This thought was brought to life through six geographically targeted films, each telling a mundane yet distinct story across age groups. These relatable narratives sparked curiosity and showed how even the most everyday moments can be made magical with Meta AI.

The campaign extended beyond films to contextual YouTube ads featuring prompts tailored to people’s real-time searches. In Delhi and Lucknow, contextual billboards spoke the local language - capturing the habits and quirks of the city. Additionally, to increase audience connect, twelve influencers from different cities were onboarded to reimagine their everyday with Meta AI. Some used it to simplify tasks, some enhanced connections with it, and some unleashed new possibilities.

​Mahima Mathur, creative director, DDB Mudra, talking about the creative process and the approach to the campaign, said, “We didn’t want to introduce Meta AI with the usual fanfare. We wanted India to find it in its own way - in places we already live and love. In a WhatsApp chat. While scrolling through Facebook. In an Instagram group. ‘Aaj kya karoge?’ isn’t just a line. It’s a friendly nudge. An invitation to think a little bigger, try something new, and let Meta AI make it all a little easier, one day at a time.”



With this campaign, the aim was to maximise reach and awareness about Meta AI, by nudging people to take notice of its capabilities as a relatable, intelligent and above all, a truly personalised AI tool.

