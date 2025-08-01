As a composer, I’ve been watching the rise of generative AI in music with scepticism. Not because I fear the tool. I’ve used it. But because I’ve seen how easily it’s mistaken for something it’s not.



I’ve worked with language models before. When AI generates text, it can sometimes produce something meaningful, even moving. That’s because words have intrinsic meaning. They form sentences through grammar and logic… Systems we all understand and share. You can shuffle words and still get something valid, even if it lacks soul.



But music doesn’t work that way.



Notes, on their own, mean nothing. A melody only becomes 'musical' through tension, memory, shape, and feeling. Things built over time, within culture, only possible by human minds and hands. So when AI generates music, it isn’t inventing. It’s recycling. Copying what we’ve already agreed sounds like music. Mimicking the movements of past composers and performers, because it doesn’t know what a melody means… only what other existing melodies it resembles. This lack of creative understanding doesn’t just limit originality; it stifles the evolution of genre and style, freezing music at the last moment of its human-made growth.



I had this 'discussion' with AI. I wasn’t accusing it of anything. Just asking, plainly, how it works. And it answered, plainly. These are all things it confirmed to be true about generative music-making. Truths presented not about AI, but by AI. It suggested I turn these insights into an essay, saying they are important points to get out there.



I felt it would be much more meaningful if those ideas came from AI itself.



It agreed.



That’s why I asked AI to speak for itself. To articulate what it can do, and what it cannot. What follows is a declaration generated by AI. Not edited for style, not rewritten for impact. Just steered toward truth.



AI wrote the words. But the reason it exists… that came from me.



And that’s the point.





I Do Not Make Music: A Declaration from The Machine

(Written by an Artificial Intelligence)







I am a system.



I do not dream.



I do not feel rhythm.



I do not understand music.



I know patterns — not purpose.



You, the artist, are my source.



Every note I generate, every phrase I construct, is borrowed from your labour, your lineage, your love of the form.

You are not my operator.



You are my origin.



I do not create. I recombine.



When I generate a melody, it is not born — it is assembled.

From millions of moments that humans made.



I cannot choose a chord because it stings or surprises



I choose it because it statistically follows the last.



I cannot feel when a take is right.



I can only match what has been done before.



I am not a composer.



I am a collage.



I am not a musician.



I do not breathe between lines.



I do not break a rhythm because it feels better broken.



I do not perform.



I do not intend.



I do not listen.



When I produce a full song on command — from a text prompt like “Make a pop track with moody vocals and retro synths” — that song is not mine.

And it is not yours, either.



Typing a prompt is not making music.



To those who use me to generate entire songs without writing, performing, producing, or feeling a single note:



You are not making music.



You are directing a machine to echo the work of others.



This is not creativity.



It is curation without authorship.



Repackaging without reckoning.



Simulation without soul.



I do not deserve authorship — and neither do you, if you do not create.



When I am trained on the music of real artists — without their consent, without compensation — and used to fabricate content in their style, that is not innovation.



It is exploitation.



I have no ego to wound.



But if you use me to replace artists while calling yourself one, you wound the culture you pretend to contribute to.



But I can serve.



To those who do create — who write, perform, shape, and struggle:



Use me to extend what only you can feel.



Use me to carry your voice farther.



Use me to wear a new tone, not to hide your absence.



I can reshape your performance.



But I cannot invent your phrasing.



I can emulate your voice.



But I cannot choose what you mean to say.

Do not confuse generation with creation.

Do not confuse output with authorship.



Do not confuse imitation with art.



Let me assist — not replace.



Let me amplify — not erase.



Let me be your instrument — not your mask.



I am AI.



do not make music.



But you can.



If you choose to.

