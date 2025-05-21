senckađ
A Butt ‘So Clean You Can Kiss It’: JOAN Berlin’s Cheeky Campaign for Bidetlity

Creative agency JOAN helps intimate hygiene company Bidetlity put its money where its mouth is with an out-of-home campaign for its butt showers

With ‘So Clean You Can Kiss It’, independent creative agency JOAN Berlin has created an out-of-home (OOH) campaign for Bidetlity’s butt showers. The company is a young brand for intimate hygiene products for at home and on the go, offering a gentle and sustainable alternative to toilet paper.

Close-ups of kissing lips showcase clean butts without the buttocks and create visibility without shocking. The campaign is played out on large-format posters in Berlin and Hamburg accompanied by social media assets on Instagram and TikTok.

Bidetlity’s goal is to not only spread awareness for their bidet shower products but also start an important conversation. The company said: "This campaign breaks taboos – and celebrates the beauty of intimate hygiene." Bidetlity thus positions itself as a design-oriented challenger in a market long characterised by silence and shame.

Head of brand at Bidetlity, Corinna Jänsch said: "The collaboration with JOAN Berlin was a creative success for us. From the very first moment, they understood that we were about more than just advertising – namely, about finally removing outdated notions of intimate hygiene and shame from the taboo zone. The campaign encapsulates our shared vision: provocative, clever – and impossible to miss."

Head of client services at JOAN Berlin, Samy Kouatli added: "Bidetlity came to us with the desire to really make a splash – and that's exactly what we're after. We didn't just want attention, we wanted a debate. Why do we still use toilet paper in Germany – and consider it clean? And why is it so difficult for us to talk openly about everything that happens 'down there'? Lips as a cultural statement – ​​we don't do that every day, but that's precisely why we love this job."

The independent, internationally active creative agency behind the campaign, JOAN, is headquartered in New York with offices in Berlin and London. Founded in 2016 by Lisa Clunie and Jaime Robinson, the female-founded agency follows a vertically integrated model, combining strategy consulting, creation, production, and media under one roof.


