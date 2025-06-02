72Point Appoints Chris Prior as Chief Commercial Officer

​72Point Group has named Chris Prior as chief commercial officer, as the business enters a new chapter of strategic growth following the recent launch of its Broadcast division.

Chris brings over 20 years of experience in the visual communications industry, having spent the majority of his career at Getty Images, where he held senior roles driving global commercial strategy, partnerships, and business development.



At 72Point Group, Chris will lead the commercial strategy across the group’s integrated content, creative, media, and insight services – which include leading agencies and studios: OnePoll, PinPep, 72Point, 72PointPLAY, 72Point Broadcast and Oath – with a focus on accelerating growth and deepening client relationships across the UK and internationally.



Chris Prior said, “Joining 72Point Group at such a pivotal time is incredibly exciting. The business has a strong reputation for delivering intelligent, insight-led content that gets talked about – and with the recent addition of a Broadcast offering, there’s huge opportunity to further expand how we support brands and agencies to cut through. I’m looking forward to working with the teams to unlock that potential.”



​Chris Pharo, CEO of 72Point Group, commented, “We’re thrilled to welcome Chris to the team. His track record in building high-performing commercial teams and leading strategic transformation in the media space makes him the ideal person to help drive our next phase of growth. As we continue to evolve our offer and expand into new markets, Chris’s vision and leadership will be a major asset.”



The appointment follows the group’s continued investment in its multi-platform content services, including the launch of 72Point Broadcast – a new arm dedicated to audio and visual storytelling for agencies and brands.

