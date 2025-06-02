Meet the Sponsors of the LBB & Friends Beach 2025: 72Point

Top to bottom: top right, Paul Billingham – commercial director; top centre, Katie Earlam – director of creative strategy; middle left, Chris Pharo – CEO; middle right, Alex Pittson – commercial director; bottom left, Geo Craig – marketing manager and bottom right, Clare Davis – commercial director
We’re excited to shine a spotlight on the brilliant partners who are bringing their energy, creativity, and expertise to the Croisette this year. Discover more about who’ll be on the ground in Cannes, what they’re planning throughout the week, and the conversations they’re most eager to be part of.
72Point, the multi-service content agency share their top tips for surviving Cannes, how to get invited to their special pop up lunch and why they want to discuss all things creative, the evolution of the media landscape and anything earned media related. Read on to find out more.
We’re keen to connect with all and to discuss all things creative, the evolution of the media landscape and anything earned media related.
We’re hosting a PR Pop Up Lunch on the Weds for comms leaders – if you’d like to book in email geo.craig@72point.com
Making some new connections and seeing the worlds best creative talent get recognised.
Schedule in some down time – it's important to pace yourself!
La Petite Maison – Cannes - or for something more casual
→ Bobo Bistro | Restaurant in the Carré d’Or in Cannes [OFFICIAL]
Sunscreen and sunglasses!