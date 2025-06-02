Meet the Sponsors of the LBB & Friends Beach 2025: 72Point

Top to bottom: top right, Paul Billingham – commercial director; top centre, Katie Earlam – director of creative strategy; middle left, Chris Pharo – CEO; middle right, Alex Pittson – commercial director; bottom left, Geo Craig – marketing manager and bottom right, Clare Davis – commercial director

We’re excited to shine a spotlight on the brilliant partners who are bringing their energy, creativity, and expertise to the Croisette this year. Discover more about who’ll be on the ground in Cannes, what they’re planning throughout the week, and the conversations they’re most eager to be part of.

​72Point, the multi-service content agency share their top tips for surviving Cannes, how to get invited to their special pop up lunch and why they want to discuss all things creative, the evolution of the media landscape and anything earned media related. Read on to find out more.





Q> Who will be on the LBB Beach representing your company?





Q> How are you hoping to connect with our community on The LBB & Friends Beach? Are there specific conversations you’re hoping to spark or trending topics you’re keen to explore?

We’re keen to connect with all and to discuss all things creative, the evolution of the media landscape and anything earned media related.





Q> Are you hosting any events on LBB Beach, or elsewhere in Cannes during the week?

We’re hosting a PR Pop Up Lunch on the Weds for comms leaders – if you’d like to book in email geo.craig@72point.com





Q> What are you most looking forward to about Cannes in 2025?

Making some new connections and seeing the worlds best creative talent get recognised.





Q> What are your top tips for newbies going to Cannes, the Lions, and the LBB Beach for the first time?

Schedule in some down time – it's important to pace yourself!





Q> Do you have any restaurant or bar recommendations in Cannes you’d like to share?

​La Petite Maison – Cannes - or for something more casual

→ Bobo Bistro | Restaurant in the Carré d’Or in Cannes [OFFICIAL]





Q> Lastly, what is your packing essential for the week at Cannes Lions?

Sunscreen and sunglasses!

