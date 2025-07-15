5 Minutes with… Laura Robinson

Within the Canadian ad industry, Laura Robinson’s name is associated with many things. Externally, she’s known as the business-savvy managing director of Bensimon Byrne – a role she recently completed her first year in. Those who have worked with her say she’s curious, candid and empathetic, guided by a fascination with human nature and what makes people tick. And, for this world explorer, wine enthusiast and lakeside lounger – as her agency bio proudly proclaims – these experiences ultimately come together to shape a leadership style rooted in compassion.



In short, Laura really is someone who brings a lot to the table. Always striving to push her teams and clients to feel supported yet favourably challenged, she weaves together the sum of these experiences and passions to fuel an understanding that empathy comes first in adland, even when it comes to business. Demonstrated clearly through the agency’s recent win of the St. Michael’s Hospital Foundation account, and through a host of creative projects, it all serves as testament to the merit of her approach, and ability, both as a leader, but also someone who wants to help brands build platforms that truly last.



To learn more about her career journey, the factors which have made her the person she is today, and get some wine/travel recommendations, LBB’s Jordan Won Neufeldt sat down with Laura for a chat.







LBB> From the top, how did you get started in this business? Was it something you always felt destined for?





Laura> I’ve always had two competing instincts: an urge to make things, and a need to understand people. As a kid, nothing felt more fulfilling than holding a camera and imagining what might come back once the film was developed. Creating something out of nothing was magic.



This drive grew into planning elaborate fundraising events and honing an eye for design. But just as often, I found myself absorbed in human stories. Whether it was delving into biographies or reality TV, I was fascinated by what drives people – the patterns behind our behaviour.



I also like a challenge. So, when told I had to choose one path or the other, I made it my mission to find both. And I did. It’s the balance of creative instinct and a curious mind that has helped me get where I am, and is what still fuels me. I get to immerse myself in culture, decode behaviour, and help shape ideas that actually move people.







LBB> You’ve just come off your first year as managing director at Bensimon Byrne. How have you found things, and what lessons have you learned in that time?





Laura> It’s been a year of learning and personal growth.



Thankfully, having been with Bensimon Byrne for so long, I stepped into the role knowing the inner workings. I also inherited a powerful foundation: a culture rooted in effectiveness, not just fame. Don’t get me wrong, we show up well at the global shows each year, but that’s not what we celebrate; it’s the business results our work contributes to that truly matter.



For me, this year has been about expanding what effectiveness can mean and instilling excellence in all we do. With a broader purview, I see how every part of our offering, from strategy to paid media, contributes to our impact. And for me, effectiveness isn’t just about the work anymore. It’s about how we operate as an agency – how we grow our people and our business. I’ve always had a sense of this because, of course, business is our backbone, but this year, I’ve really had to sharpen those entrepreneurial skills.







LBB> With that in mind, what are your main aims and ambitions for the agency? And what sort of factors are guiding your approach?





Laura> It probably won’t come as a surprise, given my background, that my focus for Bensimon Byrne is helping our clients navigate (and grow) amid constant change.



Tech companies are disrupting our industry, a fragmented media landscape demands volume, and everyone’s eye is on AI. Nothing is one-dimensional anymore, and nothing is standing still.



More than ever, Bensimon Byrne is being called on to support functions beyond marketing, especially in the US. And the common denominator? In the race to keep up, everyone is doing more, but it’s delivering less. If we can help bring focus to what really matters, we can fuel growth.







LBB> Across your five years at Bensimon Byrne, you’ve helped the agency cement its reputation for creating brand platforms capable of standing the test of time. Practically speaking, how do you approach this? What’s the secret to your success?





Laura> That’s actually one of the things that drew me to Bensimon Byrne – building brands that aren’t fleeting, but have staying power. Momentary splashiness is nice, but it’s the work that resonates years later (like Molson Canadian’s ‘The Rant’) that really drives business growth.



Practically speaking, the approach is simple (but never easy): start with the audience. Most briefs begin with what a brand wants to say, but the trap is assuming people will care. You have to be sceptical. Be a detective. Really dig into what matters, and why. Uncover the evidence, then unlock it with empathy.



We do this with every Audi project to understand what matters to the luxury buyer. The category is undergoing a major evolution, so perceptions and preferences are always evolving, and it’s important we meet our audience where they are.



The same goes for Rexall; helping an overwhelmed audience try to navigate their health journeys is complex. But if we remain focused on understanding those who matter most, it gets much simpler.



Often, that means brands being built for evolution. We recently did this with Staples, bringing back the iconic ‘That Was Easy’ platform. But we didn’t just revive it, we redefined it.



In a world of instant access, our expectations for ease have evolved. It’s not about getting more done, it’s about doing things right the first time. That shift unlocked a whole new emotional space.



If there’s a secret sauce, it’s focus. Trying to be everything to everyone is the fastest way to mean nothing to anyone.







LBB> Would you say this starts during pitching, such as with your recent St. Michael’s win? If so, how do you integrate early lessons and experiences into the overall process?





Laura> Absolutely. Pitching is fun because it’s all about discovery. Everything is fresh and new. It’s the moment when our perspective is most like our customers’. In that way, ignorance is a gift.



The trick is to bottle that unincumbered mindset and continue to tap into it down the road. Being able to call back to those early instincts once they’re paired with a deep understanding of the business and brand – that’s the sweet spot. First impressions become valuable assets when you know how to use them.



The same goes for client relationships. During the pitch process, it’s all about listening, mutual respect, and fresh perspectives that push everyone toward better thinking. The more we can bring that energy into a long-standing partnership, the more successful we’ll all be.







LBB> In your opinion, what does this look like when done well, from start to finish? Can you give us some examples from across your career which stand out to you?





Laura> When done well, our work unlocks what drives people, captures attention, and shifts behaviours. It looks like brands as multifaceted as the humans we’re trying to connect with, and processes full of rich debate, conspiring together towards a common goal as well as those beautiful ‘a-ha’ moments that make it all so rewarding.



Our work for Audi is the perfect example. It’s an iconic brand, and our team is constantly finding new and aspirational ways to connect with the luxury car buyer, like embodying the feeling of performance into art, or fuelling golf spectators with a much needed dose of espresso. The category is complex. In some cases we’re getting absorbed in the engineering with enthusiasts, and others demand calling on that outsider’s curiosity.



Another standout I’ll never get tired of is Saintly Rosé. We launched this brand amid the pandemic and grew it to the top brand in an saturated, declining category. That success started with a simple truth: our millennial audience wasn’t buying into wine’s traditional status symbols. So, we built a brand that reflected their values instead.







LBB> Equally, you’re someone who has a reputation for emphasising the power of human nature. Why is this so important to your job, and how do you bring this to your work consistently?





Laura> I take that as a wonderful compliment. I’ve always been fascinated by what drives our behaviours.



Right before the pandemic, my husband and I spent a year travelling (lucky timing for us!). I was so struck by the power of human nature that I started a list of truths that transcended place. We’d be in rural Kerala watching children play the same games our nephews loved back home, or talking to an entrepreneur on a beach in Zanzibar about a portable wifi business they were starting. We had this first-hand view of just how similar we all are. In a world of increasing polarity, what could be more important?



In terms of the job, it’s really about putting empathy ahead of ego. In leadership, that means taking the employee experience into account. In the work, it means ruthlessly asking, ‘Will anyone care?’. People often say we’re in the business of creativity, but I’d say we’re in the business of human understanding. Creativity is a tool we use to drive impact.







LBB> Speaking of values, how would you describe yours? What lessons and experiences have informed them, and how do you go about reflecting them on a daily basis?





Laura> I would say I always try to stay honest and human. And I care… a lot.



Some of my values are deeply ingrained. My parents were self-made entrepreneurs, so my work ethic, high standards, and ambition come from them. I carry that with me, sometimes to a fault. Others, I’ve learned along the way, such as the fact that being useful is more important than being right.



I push people, myself included, gently but consistently toward better. Someone once told me I lead with a high bar and open arms, which I took to heart. Ultimately, I hope my team and our clients feel deeply supported and quietly challenged.







LBB> Of course, work isn’t everything. What helps you de-stress after a long day at work?





Laura> Easy, wine. Joking (kind of).



But seriously, I’m glad you asked. What we do can be all-consuming. Recovery for our minds is as essential as it is for an athlete’s body, yet we rarely talk about it. It’s also how we make space for passions beyond the job. Because honestly, how boring would we be if work was all we were?



If we want our people to have a multidimensional mindset (and we do), they need to have a multidimensional life.



For me, the best way to unwind is to get out of my head and away from the screen (although I do love a good binge sesh). Lately, that’s been gardening, (often-overly-ambitious) DIY projects, and biking. I took my first pottery class this winter, and would love to take that up more seriously. I still love photography. And nothing beats a bath, a good book, and yes… a glass of wine.







LBB> Finally, given your aforementioned passion for world exploring and wine, do you have any recommendations when it comes to either?





Laura> This could take us well beyond five minutes…



Both of these passions come from a love of discovery. Whether it’s hiking in the Himalayas or tracing the genealogy of an emerging winemaker, there’s something I find deeply satisfying about decoding the unfamiliar. I’ve been lucky to channel these interests into my work with incredible partners like Bota Box, Kim Crawford, Destination Toronto and Aurora Expeditions.



I could recommend wines to sip or savour and places to explore endlessly, but my real advice is to succumb to your sense of discovery. Try a wine without asking ChatGPT. Better yet, do some blind tastings and observe your palate. Fight the urge to buy a SIM card and relish in the freedom of being a little lost. Then, take pride in finding your way.



It’s these human experiences that shape us, and matter more than where we are or what we’re doing.



