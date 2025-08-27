100% Signs Rising Director Kelvin Jones

Production company 100% has welcomed Kelvin Jones to its roster of directors. Kicking off with an exciting first campaign for iconic UK bike brand Raleigh, developed in creative collaboration with DEPT, led by creative directors Manuel Di Tolve and Emilio de Haan.

At a young age, South London-born Kelvin is already establishing himself as one of the most compelling new voices in commercial and creative filmmaking. His debut work with 100% brings a fresh perspective to Raleigh’s latest launch - the electrical Raleigh ONE e-bike - reimagining the brand through a lens of freedom, culture, and personal style.

“Kelvin is one of the most exciting new voices out there,” said Alessandro Tomasi, talent rep at 100%. “His Oatly spots were surreal, smart, and perfectly timed - we were immediately hooked. One look at the rest of his work and we knew we had to sign him. He brings a bold point of view, sharp instincts, and a real love for storytelling.”

The campaign, co-developed with DEPT, is part of a wider repositioning of Raleigh - one that builds on its legacy to shape what’s next. Barry Schmits, global brand manager at Raleigh, said, “This repositioning is about more than just a fresh look. We wanted an identity that doesn’t dwell on the past, but moves forward - without losing our soul. Together with DEPT, we developed a clear brand narrative, a distinctive visual style, and a campaign that brings it all to life.”

Before stepping behind the camera full-time, Kelvin served as creative director at GRM Daily, where he helped define the visual language of a generation. A self-taught filmmaker with a background in design and editing, he’s built a standout portfolio with work for Nike, EA Sports, Dr. Martens, Oatly, and more. His early music-driven pieces for artists like Aitch earned attention from MTV, GQ, Complex, The Face, NME, and Hypebeast, showcasing his fluid command of music, fashion, and brand culture.

“I’ve always loved the work that 100% has done,” said Kelvin. “To me, it felt right because we also had a strong alignment on values and work ethic.”

Whether it’s a bike brand film or a music video with cinematic ambition, Kelvin brings edge, honesty, and undeniable presence to everything he touches.

