EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Wild Gift
Production Company
Los Angeles, United States
https://wildgiftcontent.com/
hello@wildgiftcontent.com
+1 (323) 463-6303
PART OF
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
EMBED NEWS
Julian Acosta Joins Wild Gift Content’s Roster of Accomplished Commercial Directors
27/02/2024
Animation and Live Action Collide in Disney Land Resorts' Toontown Spot
15/02/2024
The Directors: Julian Marshall
30/08/2023
Director Julian Marshall Joins Wild Gift
21/08/2023
Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Joins Wild Gift
27/04/2023
The Directors: Antony Hoffman
17/03/2023
Wild Gift Signs Directors Finns Pete Riski and Misko Iho
21/02/2023
Wild Gift Signs Director Rylee Jean Ebsen
24/01/2023
Sam Swisher Joins Native Content and Wild Gift Content as Partner and Head of Sales
12/12/2022
Wild Gift Signs Director Dylan Maranda
07/11/2022
Antony Hoffman Joins Creative Collective Wild Gift
27/07/2022
Veteran Industry Producers David Mitchell and Tomer DeVito Launch Wild Gift
29/03/2021
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1