EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
un-held
Consultancy
Sydney, Australia
https://un-held.com/
tim@un-held.com
-
News
Work
Credited
About & contact
EMBED NEWS
The LBB & Friends Beach: Cannes Content Programme 2025
19/06/2025
No Holding Back: Tastemaking, Mould-Breaking Indies Are Telling Brands, “We Do Not Work For You. We Work Together”
12/06/2025
Meet The Panellists: Thank F*ck For Indies
28/05/2025
Indies Are Busting Myth That Bigger is Better: Headcount “Makes An Agency Fat, Not Big”
28/04/2025
No Holding Back: These CMOs Expect World-Class Work, Refreshed Teams, and Deep Listening
24/03/2025
No Holding Back With Sir John Hegarty: Ask Marketers in Pitches Whether They’ll “Bugger Off”
26/02/2025
Meet the Global Indies Not Held Back By Red Tape or "Profits or Politics"
19/01/2025
Omnicom Acquires IPG: What’s Next for AUNZ HoldCos, Indies, and Licensing Deals?
09/12/2024
The Creative Revolution Will Be Led By Indies
02/12/2024
The Work That Made Me: Tim Harvey
11/09/2024
One Year of No Holding Back with un-held’s Tim Harvey
21/08/2024
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1