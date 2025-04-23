EDITION
The-Artery
Production Compamy
New York, USA
The-Artery Is Rewriting the Rules of POV Filmmaking
29/05/2025
Shooting Day for Night: A Blend of Photorealism and Fantasy on Mercedes-Benz
24/08/2023
'Day for Night' Done Right in Mercedes-Benz Campaign from The-Artery
16/08/2023
Bridging the Gap Between Film and Commercial Work
26/07/2023
How The-Artery Crafted Sleek New Mercedes Spots Using Virtual Production
05/07/2023
EP Nick Haynes on His Multi-Faceted Career across Europe and US
04/04/2023
A Complete Noob’s Guide to Creative Compositing
15/03/2023
A Different Kind of Danger Starring Danny Trejo and His Number One Fear
15/03/2023
The-Artery Welcomes Executive Producer Nick Haynes to NYC Studio
11/01/2023
Work of the Week: 16/12/22
16/12/2022
There’s Only One Fake Thing That Scares Danny Trejo in ‘Bad Meds’ PSA
14/12/2022
The-Artery Continues Growth with Eight New Tech and Production Hires
29/09/2022
