news
Behind the Work in association withScheme Engine
Group745

How The-Artery Brought Bono: Stories of Surrender to Apple Vision Pro

26/06/2025
57
Share
Founder and chief creative officer of The-Artery, Vico Sharabani discusses how the creative studio became involved in Apple TV’s groundbreaking immersive documentary, ‘Bono: Stories of Surrender’

When ‘Bono: Stories of Surrender (Immersive)’ premiered on Apple TV at the end of May, it marked a milestone in immersive storytelling.

The first feature-length film available in Apple Immersive Video, the cinematic experience places audiences directly on stage with Bono, who’s performing at the Beacon Theatre in New York. Throughout the show – a one-man show based on a book of the same name – Bono unpacks his career, from the early days of U2 through to the band's biggest hits, via heartfelt narration and musical performance.

Produced by Radical Media and Plan B Entertainment, New York-based creative studio The-Artery were entrusted with the responsibility of bringing the ambitious immersive experience to life, handling creative direction, design and animation, and VFX and immersive execution.

Shot in black and white, the immersive documentary allows viewers to explore the stage and packed-out auditorium through their own eyes. The experience is enhanced by vibrant white and yellow drawings, which at times leap beyond the frame, interacting directly with the viewer as the performance goes on.

To find out more about the intricacies of the production process and the scale of the project, LBB caught up with The-Artery’s founder and CCO Vico Sharabani at AICP Week in New York, which you can watch below.

 

