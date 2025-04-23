EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Stone Dogs
Post Production
London, UK
http://www.stonedogs.co.uk/
hello@stonedogs.co.uk
+44 (0) 7493 257168
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
EMBED NEWS
How Boutique VFX Studios Are Redefining the Industry
24/06/2025
The Times Launches Campaign Marking 240 Years of Trusted Journalism
05/06/2025
DESNZ and M&C Saatchi Champion a Cleaner, Warmer Future in Latest Campaign
06/03/2025
Stone Dogs Appoints Jess Slaney as Director of Growth
14/01/2025
Most Read of 2024: UK’s Biggest Stories
10/12/2024
The Art of the Bespoke: Why Boutique Post-Production Studios Are the Future
02/10/2024
The Times Brings Westminster to You Ahead of General Election
24/06/2024
Small Scale, Big Impact: Inside the Creation of Transpennine Route Upgrade Films
29/02/2024
IDLES Reimagines Iconic Coldplay Video Using AI
16/02/2024
Female Colourists Showcase: “How Light and Shadow Shape the World”
25/10/2023
Vintage Vibes: Colourists Share Their Secrets of Time Travel
01/08/2023
Making the Grade: Mark Meadows and the Art of Digital Painting
24/05/2023
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1