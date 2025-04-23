EDITION
Saatchi & Saatchi Ukraine
Advertising Agency
Kyiv, Ukraine
http://saatchi.com.ua/en
newbusiness@saatchi.com.ua
+38 044 494 49 09
Saatchi & Saatchi's 2025 Cannes Contenders
06/06/2025
From Mines to Honey: Transforming Danger Into Opportunity for Ukraine
06/05/2025
Cannes Contenders: Saatchi & Saatchi Selects from Its Best
07/06/2024
The 'Minefields Honey' Project Helps Raise Funds for Demining Ukraine
02/11/2023
Cannes Contenders: Saatchi & Saatchi's Scintillating Selections
15/06/2023
Ukrainian 'Carol for the Charity' Starts Carolling at Global Advertising Festivals
16/05/2023
Saatchi & Saatchi Ukraine Rewrites 'Сarol for the Bells' for Shazam Donation Drive
14/12/2022
