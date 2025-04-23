EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
ROBOT
Production Company / Production Services
Cape Town, South Africa
https://www.therobot.tv
LIAM@THEROBOT.TV
087 470 0605
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
EMBED NEWS
Meet the Boss: Liam Johnson
10/06/2025
Lucas Radebe and Primo Encourage You to Embrace the “Art of Living” in Defy Campaign
14/10/2024
The Directors: Alex Motlhabane
20/09/2024
The Directors: Nelis Botha
03/04/2024
Director William Armstrong Joins Robot
13/11/2023
Paul Ramaema Embraces the Chemistry Between Dance and Movement in Carlos Hof Video 'Wake Up'
30/10/2023
How Simba’s Collab with KFC Proved to Be ‘Finger Lickin’ Good’
03/07/2023
Director Lamar Bonhomme Wins Two Berlin Commercial Raw Selection Awards
23/06/2023
Simba Chippy Snacks Collaborates with KFC for the Ultimate Zinger Flavour
12/06/2023
The Marshall Creative and Director Kevin Castanheira Collaborate with International Talent
01/06/2023
ROBOT Emphasises ‘No Lays No Game’ before the UEFA World Cup in Latest Spot Directed by Paul Ramaema
01/06/2023
Adriaan Louw Shoots Picturesque and Beautiful Film for Standert in Italian Countryside
01/06/2023
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1