Entry into the Industry

I didn’t even realise the film industry was a viable career path when I was younger. My first film was made at age nine, a cringey take on ‘The Karate Kid’. I couldn’t act to save my life, but I used mulberry juice as blood and discovered my love for problem-solving on set. Producing came naturally after that.

After some early support from family, I made my way to London and cut my teeth at Rogue Films, starting as a runner. I learned from some of the best EPs and directors there, before heading back home to work with industry heavyweights. Those early years built the foundation for everything that followed.

Logistical Hurdles

Shooting in Africa is honestly a dream. There’s a can-do attitude, minimal red tape, and a real energy around filmmaking. Cape Town and Johannesburg, in particular, are well-established, professional hubs. It’s about knowing the local laws, working with tight crews, and managing risk smartly.

The biggest challenge is perception. People often think it’s far away or hard to get to. But direct flights from the US, UK, Europe, and new routes through BRICS countries make access easier than ever. Travel costs have gone up post-covid, yes—but the overall value is still unmatched.

Winter – Unique Challenges

Winter presents two obvious challenges: weather and travel costs. Clients often prefer to stay closer to home in the Northern Hemisphere summer, even if costs are higher. But South African winter has its own magic, shorter days mean longer golden hours and perfect light.

Cape Town’s studio infrastructure has exploded. NV Studios, for example, offers world-class sound stages and backlots in one of the most picturesque wine estates imaginable. When you combine that with experienced, agile crews and cost savings, winter in South Africa becomes a very smart option.

Robot – Investing in Local Creativity

Budgets are tightening, sustainability is front and centre, and the need for flexibility has never been higher. While we love working with international crews for the opportunity to learn and share, there’s nothing like running a full local crew on a global campaign.

A large portion of our service profits goes back into developing our directors and creatives for the international stage. We work on a merit-based system—we hire the best people for the job, those who align with our culture and values: hunger, agility, and attention to detail. It’s taken time, but I believe we’ve curated the best crew in the country.

Identifying Creatives

We’re lucky to have strong relationships with some of the biggest global production companies, agencies, and brands. We’re using that privilege to connect emerging local talent to the international market, many of whom wouldn’t otherwise know how to access it.

Success for us isn’t just delivering the job. It’s when a creative gains international representation. That’s when the ecosystem becomes real. Global access, rooted in local talent—that’s the future.

Car Jobs

I’m a total petrolhead. Anything with a car, bike, or a hit of adrenaline: I’m in. We’ve got the roads, the light, the permitting systems, and the crew to pull it off at a world-class level.

Cape Town and Johannesburg offer incredibly diverse locations, from mountain passes to forests and off-road trails. So far, we’ve shot for luxury car brands, over and above Aston Martin, which have been career highlights. These jobs take us us into the Northern Cape and Atlantis Dunes, unreal landscapes and space to dream big.

Cape Town’s become almost too familiar for car jobs, but head just a few hundred kilometres out and you hit moonscapes, salt pans, gravel stretches, and quiet forests. Accommodation is plentiful and affordable. Travel becomes a bonus, not a barrier.

Sustainability

Okay, hard pivot from car jobs—but it’s real talk. Our industry can be incredibly wasteful. We’re working at pace, on short-term contracts, with big teams. So sustainability needs to be something every crew member takes personally.

Bring a reusable water bottle. Reuse flats. Say no to coffee pods. Stream where you can instead of flying full teams. Use tech. Fly in the decision-makers, not the entourage. It’s not about being perfect—it’s about making better choices every day on set.

