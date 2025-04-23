senckađ
Member Companies
R/GA Americas

Advertising Agency

Brooklyn, USA
http://www.rga.com/
Awards@rga.com
4105626788
34TH
2018
IMMORTALS LEAGUE
R/GA Makes First Acquisition Since Regaining Independence: AI Studio Addition
23/07/2025
The LBB & Friends Beach: Cannes Content Programme 2025
19/06/2025
Agencies of Future Will Honour Past, Yet Won’t Be Personality-Based. Those That Die Won’t Be Mourned
18/06/2025
“You're All Talking to Yourself, No Client Gives a Shit”: M+C Boss On Whether Agencies Do ‘Advertising’
17/06/2025
Melissa Jackson Parsey Appointed Global Chief Strategy Officer at R/GA
11/06/2025
Meet The Panellists: The Future of Agency Brands
03/06/2025
Daft Punk, Chemical Brothers and Massive Attack: The Work That Made Ryan Griffin
15/05/2025
R/GA Appoints Former Huge CFO Urvashi Shivdasani to Top Finance Role
13/05/2025
R/GA Launches AI Search Optimisation Platform
02/05/2025
R/GA Appoints Ryan Griffin to Lead Global Nike Partnership
02/04/2025
R/GA Goes Independent in Management and Private Equity Partnership
03/03/2025
Meet the Super Bowl LIX Creative MVPs
18/02/2025
