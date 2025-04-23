EDITION
Motel
Advertising Agency
London, UK
https://motelcompany.com/
frontdesk@motelcompany.com
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
Jacamo Breaks Down Stereotypes Surrounding Men’s Fashion
08/05/2025
Will Sansom Joins Motel as First Chief Strategy Officer
01/05/2025
JD Williams Spotlights the Rebellious Energy of Mid-Life Women in Empowering Campaign
07/04/2025
Join Cleopatra and Fishermen to Party with PlayOJO in 'Sounds Like OJO Time' Campaign
08/10/2024
HCA Healthcare Campaign Invites You to Take Control of Your Health
11/09/2024
Financial Times Invites Commercial Audience to ‘Reach Our Readers’
07/06/2024
Copywriting's Great Pun Debate: Punderful or Punfortunate?
12/10/2023
Motel Lets Trees Do the Talking in Campaign for Train Hugger
15/08/2023
Playful Tourism Campaign Taps into Friendly Rivalry between Antiguans and Barbudans
12/06/2023
