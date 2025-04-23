EDITION
Mosaic Music & Sound
Music & Sound
Sydney, Australia
https://www.mosaicmns.com/
producer@mosaicmns.com
(+61) (0)481 438 120
News
Work
Immortals Entries
About & contact
EMBED NEWS
As Triple J Counts Down Hottest 100 Aussie Songs, Experts Say Local Music Builds Brands
20/07/2025
Allianz Takes To The Skies To Launch New Brand Platform With H+Co, Michael Gracey, and Avril Lavigne
19/05/2025
The Work That Made Me: Bill Doig
12/02/2025
Pat Cummins Is 'Full Cricket' in Leo Campaign for Prime Video
04/02/2025
Thinking In Sound: Embracing The Rhythm with Adam Moses
22/01/2025
Michael Thomas Will Rummage Through a Neighbour’s Leaves to Get the Perfect Sound
09/12/2024
Mosaic Celebrates First Year
07/11/2024
Radio LBB: Adam Moses' Playlist for the Road Tripper, or Just the Tripper
22/10/2024
How the World of Commercial Music Is Changing
24/09/2024
An Ode to the Office Pup: Sneeze-Hating, Cheeseburger-Sniffing Dogs Who “Poop like T-Rexes”
18/09/2024
Harnessing Brat: Australian Audio Experts on Leveraging a Phenomenon
16/08/2024
Bossing It: Lessons in Creative Leadership with Bill Doig
03/07/2024
