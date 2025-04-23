EDITION
Discovering Your Voice in a Second Language: How This Bicultural Creative Is Rewriting the Rules
19/06/2025
Monks Named The One Show’s First-Ever ‘AI Pioneer Organization’
16/05/2025
The Elements Music and Monks Tap Into Canada’s Live Music Scene for Shure
13/02/2025
Super Bowl LIX: Adland Reactions
10/02/2025
Fetch Livestreams $1.2 Million Super Bowl Sweepstakes
10/02/2025
Beyond the Super Bowl: What Sports Teams Can Learn From Brands
07/02/2025
AI’s Impact on Advertising: 2025 Predictions
07/01/2025
SailGP Is ‘Unstoppable’ in Global Brand Campaign
25/11/2024
How Agencies Across the US Are Marking Hispanic Heritage Month
11/10/2024
Kering Eyewear Attracts Gen Z Audiences with 'Color You Can Feel'
07/05/2024
WhatsApp Transforms Privacy in the Middle of Times Square
18/04/2024
World Literacy Foundation and Media.Monks Combat Global Illiteracy Crisis
04/04/2024
