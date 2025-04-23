EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Monks Brazil
Digital Production Agency
São Paulo, Brazil
https://www.monks.com/
-
-
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
Associated companies
EMBED NEWS
Research Finds More Than 15.5 Million People Over 16 in Brazil are Part of the LGBTQIAPN+ Community
30/11/2022
Inside the Jury Room: LATAM Jurors Select Their Fantastic Four
15/11/2022
High Five: Recent Faves from Media.Monks's Mayara Ribeiro
28/09/2022
Why Media.Monks Brazil Put Valorant Highlights on Billboards
23/08/2022
Luciana Haguiara on Why Digital Craft Lions Should Be the Inspiration for Innovation
20/06/2022
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1