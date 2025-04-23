EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
MOFA
Production Company
Sydney, Australia
https://mofa.tv/
Llew@mofa.tv
+61 404 638 687
PART OF
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
EMBED NEWS
Creative Circle Returns To Sydney After Sold-Out Melbourne Event
12/06/2025
MOFA's Claire Perkins: What I Learned From A Man On Fire
08/05/2025
Tom’s of Maine Shines a Light on Nature’s Remarkability to Challenge Teeth Whitening Misconceptions
24/03/2025
MOFA Director Jae Morrison Wins Best Short Film at Avalon Film Festival
16/12/2024
I Wish I’d Made That: 2024 Ads That Sparked Envy and Admiration
06/12/2024
Rest and Reunion Supercharge Simplicity with Next Campaign Phase
29/10/2024
MOFA Welcomes Performance Director Sean Meehan as He Returns to Australia
12/08/2024
Charlotte Evans: Life’s Too Short to Do Something You Hate, So You Might as Well Give It Your All
09/08/2024
Producing Tomorrow’s Producers: 'The Production Table Should Be a Collaborative Space' with Claire Perkins
24/07/2024
Director Charlotte Evans Joins MOFA
22/05/2024
MOFA Director Hayden Somerville Kills for Hot Horns
14/05/2024
MOFA Welcomes Director Jae Morrison
23/04/2024
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1