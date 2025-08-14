MOFA Acquires Gal Greenspan's ProdCo to Form "Dynamic New Company"

MOFA, one of Australia’s premier commercial production companies, is excited to announce a new creative partnership with Gal Greenspan, internationally acclaimed producer of long form and branded entertainment.

MOFA and Gal's production company will join forces under the MOFA banner, forming a dynamic new company, bringing together world-class storytelling expertise in film, television and commercials.

This new venture unites Gal's global reach and expertise in narrative development, production and distribution with MOFA’s commercial clout and creative excellence. By coming together, the partners aim to deliver projects that are greater than the sum of their parts — from standout advertising campaigns to award-winning films and series.

The reimagined MOFA will be helmed by Llew Griffiths and Gal Greenspan as co-managing directors — with Llew leading commercial and branded initiatives and Gal steering long-form projects with his full production team joining him.

Nick Kelly will serve as creative director whilst continuing in his pursuits as one of the region’s top commercial directors.

“Now is the right time to think differently about how brands engage with content,” says Llew Griffiths, partner and EP at MOFA. “We’re seeing a shift where brands are not just sponsors, but partners in storytelling. Our combined capabilities uniquely position us to lead that space.”

“Together, we’re not just building a production company,” said Gal Greenspan.

“We’re creating a platform where powerful ideas can scale — whether it’s a global co-production, a brand-backed docuseries, or a cinematic TV campaign. The industry is ready for a model like this.”

Nick Kelly, partner and director at MOFA, said, “We have an incredible roster of diverse voices on our growing directing roster, with a variety of projects in development. We want MOFA to be a studio where directors can develop every aspect of their craft and tell stories across all platforms, whether it’s building their commercial reels, getting their feature films off the ground or exploring the exciting hybrid space of branded entertainment.“

The partnership builds on Gal's track record in delivering impactful, brand-supported storytelling in Australia and New Zealand.

Recent highlights include 'The Endangered Generation' — a feature documentary narrated by Laura Dern, which premiered at MIFF and was acquired by SBS and multiple international broadcasters — and Second to None, a Eurosport co-production that followed the Women’s Tour de France. The series was picked up by Max and Discovery+, and reached over 5 million viewers during the event.

Gal brings decades of global experience in the film and TV industry, having produced over 30 celebrated films, series, and documentaries that have screened at Cannes, TIFF, Tribeca, Berlinale, and Sundance. He also brings a track record of producing across borders with partners in Brazil, Canada, Germany, France, and beyond.

MOFA has a strong pipeline of projects already in production. These include 'The Poster Boys' -- a documentary on viral 2000s fitness icon Zyzz, directed by Selina Miles and produced locally for Stan; 'Bluebottle' -- the second feature from directing duo Jack Clark and Jim Weir, following their SXSW debut 'Birdeater', backed by Screen Australia and Screen NSW, with Joel Edgerton attached as executive producer.

Meanwhile, in Tasmania, MOFA director Bill Bleakley is preparing to shoot his debut feature with support from Screen Tasmania -- reflecting MOFA’s bold vision to back fresh voices and create truly original Australian films.

These projects will be spearheaded by the talented production team operating under Gal, alongside MOFA’s commercial and branded producers.

