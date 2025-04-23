EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Invisible Collective
Production Company
Los Angeles, USA
https://www.invisiblecollective.co
holla@weareinvisible.co
-
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
EMBED NEWS
Marvin Lemus on Reconnecting with His Childlike Curiosity for the Craft
20/05/2025
Jimmy Butler Shares His Playbook with Cheez in Cheez-It's Basketball Spots
31/03/2025
Sam Kelly Jr. and Invisible Collective Spotlight the ‘Salmon Warriors’
05/03/2025
Brenton Gieser's Passion For Human-Centred Storytelling
26/02/2025
Nate Edwards on Highlighting the Extraordinary Within the Everyday
07/02/2025
The Turner Brothers: Breaking Boundaries in Branded Storytelling with Record-Breaking Nike Collaboration
11/12/2024
Invisible Collective Welcomes the Visionary Lonan to Its Roster
30/04/2024
C+C and Invisible Collective Launch Tribal-led Campaign to Save Pacific Northwest Salmon
18/04/2024
Invisible Collective Strengthens Global Influence with Addition of EP Corina Conti and New Hispanic Roster
04/10/2023
Invisible Signs Human-Centered Director and Storyteller Brenton Gieser
07/06/2023
Invisible Collective and The Turner Brothers Take Home Another Win
10/05/2023
The Directors: The Turner Brothers
28/04/2023
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1