Invisible Collective Signs Director Allan Ungar for US Commercial Representation

29/07/2025
Known for his cinematic action and emotional storytelling, Allan joins Invisible’s roster after breakout feature success and high-profile campaigns for Delorean

Creative production company Invisible Collective has recruited Canadian director, producer and screenwriter Allan Ungar to its roster for exclusive commercial representation in the US Known for his cinematic, high-energy storytelling, and a growing list of acclaimed feature credits, Allan brings a bold, commercial sensibility rooted in human connection, scale and storytelling to Invisible’s dynamic roster.

Allan is best known for directing the viral 'Uncharted' live-action fan film starring Nathan Fillion, which premiered at Comic-Con and garnered over 17 million views. His breakout feature, 'Bandit,' starring Josh Duhamel, Elisha Cuthbert, and Mel Gibson, debuted at #1 on Paramount+ and Amazon Prime, and became Redbox’s most-watched film of 2022. His latest project, 'London Calling,' premiered in the Toronto International Film Festival’s 2024 Industry Selects program and stars Josh Duhamel, Rick Hoffman, and Aidan Gillen.

“Commercials had been on my radar for a while, and friends in the industry kept nudging me to give it a shot,” shared Allan. “I was really looking for a place that understood the heart of what we do as filmmakers. From my first conversation with Invisible, it just felt different. There was a genuine sense of community, inclusivity and trust, and that goes a long way for me. You want to be surrounded by people who not only believe in the work, but in you. I knew pretty quickly it was the right fit.”

Allan’s path to directing began at a young age, sparked by a love of movies and an early obsession with storytelling. By high school, he was already writing scripts and shooting short films, laying the groundwork for a career defined by kinetic, character-driven storytelling. He officially began his career in narrative film, writing and directing projects that blended large-scale action with emotional depth. His feature directing led him to collaborate with some of the biggest names in entertainment, including producing 'Symphony for the Devil,' starring Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman, and currently developing 'The Last Haul' with Lionsgate, produced by Bradley Cooper’s Lea Pictures and Sylvester Stallone’s Balboa Productions. He recently directed a high-profile commercial campaign for the Delorean Motor Company, their first in years, featuring Christopher Lloyd and Patrick Stewart, with more spots on the way.

“What I love about Allan is that as a director, he has a strong understanding of storytelling, visual flair, and has done it with large-scale productions,” expressed Invisible Collective co-founder and director Justin Polk. “He’s just as versed in VFX and volume walls as he is with celebrities and everyday people. I’m excited to welcome him to the Invisible family and get him out to the market where he will thrive.”


