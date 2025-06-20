EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Falca
Production Company
Barcelona, Spain
https://www.falca.com
ignasi@falca.com
0034654071174
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
EMBED NEWS
Spain’s Falca and MY WAY on Joining Production Service Forces as WAYMORE
07/01/2025
Producing Tomorrow’s Producers: Jack Daniel-Dempsey on the Importance of a Good Attitude
30/10/2024
PUMA Brings You into the World of Formula 1 Drivers for ULTRA 5s Launch
17/07/2024
Producing Tomorrow's Producers: Staying Positive with Ignasi Vargas
01/03/2024
Falca and Millimeter Launches Joint KSA Production Venture
25/10/2023
Production Company Falca Opens Office in KSA
23/10/2023
Football Stars Light Up in 'Be the Spark' Spot for PUMA
10/02/2020
Cows Invade an Airport in Spot for WestJet
22/01/2020
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1