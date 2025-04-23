EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Evolve Studios®
Production Company
Nashville, USA
http://evolve.studio/
hello@evolve.studio
615-656-5171
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
EMBED NEWS
In a Divided America, Does the ‘Mass Market’ Even Still Exist?
04/11/2024
Evolve Studios: Can Storytelling Heal our Fractured Culture?
24/10/2024
Evolve Studios Weaves Behind-the-Scenes Footage Into Epic ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Documentary
09/08/2024
Moving Sets and Technocranes: Evolve Studios Choreographs a Patient’s Journey for Hancock Health
20/05/2024
Evolve Studios Rocks ESPN College Gameday with "Comin’ to Your City" Country Spectacle
08/01/2024
10,000 NFTs Created Live in Record-Breaking Art Performance Event
30/11/2023
Evolve Studios Partners With Vū Network™ for Virtual Production Offering
07/06/2023
Luanne Dietz Cracks the Code of Branded Content
15/02/2023
Director and Former Amazon Lead Luanne Dietz Joins Evolve Studios as VP of Branded Content
19/01/2023
Evolve Studios Works with ESPN+ to Script, Shoot and Produce Season 2 of 'Bettor Days with Mike Greenberg'
19/08/2021
'Chasing Whiskey' Documentary Follows the Untold Story of Jack Daniel’s
16/04/2021
Evolve Studios Partners with ESPN to Co-Produce 'Bettor Days'
22/09/2020
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1