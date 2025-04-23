EDITION
Eleanor UK
Production Company
London, UK
https://eleanor.co/
soho@eleanor.co
02079717661
Director Duo Clan Joins ELEANOR UK’s Roster
02/05/2025
Rich Peppiatt of Kneecap Fame Joins Forces with Eleanor in the US and UK
12/12/2024
I Wish I’d Made That: 2024 Ads That Sparked Envy and Admiration
06/12/2024
The Directors: Kelsey Taylor
11/11/2024
Director Maureen Hufnagel Joins Eleanor UK
24/10/2024
Joining Eleanor UK, Ariel Danziger Brings His Intuitive Storytelling to the London Market
01/10/2024
Russell & Bromley Campaign Adds Elegance to Every Stride
09/09/2024
Eleanor UK Appoints Kate Elson as Managing Director and Executive Producer
05/09/2024
MullenLowe and Carers UK Showcase Why All Forms of Caring Really Count
02/09/2024
Athleticism Is an Art in This Spot for Garmin
28/08/2024
Georgia Oakley: “I Know Who I Am and What I Want to Say”
28/05/2024
Artist Wesley Joseph Makes It Count for Jack Daniel's Collaboration
17/04/2024
