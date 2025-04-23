EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Consulat
Production Company
Montreal, Canada
https://byconsulat.com/en/
seb@byconsulat.com
+1 514 577 3116
News
Work
Credited
About & contact
People
EMBED NEWS
Amnesty International Changes Lives with One Letter
05/12/2024
Brokenwood Joins Consulat for Directorial Representation
23/08/2024
Why This Director Used Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Influencers to Promote Milk
07/08/2024
Samuel Pasquier Joins Consulat’s Roster
11/07/2024
LG2 Spotlights Gen Z’s Love for All Things 1990’s and 2000’s to Promote Milk
09/07/2024
Director Ayla Spaans Joins Consulat
11/01/2024
Apashe’s ‘Human’ Music Video Takes Viewers on an Interstellar Voyage across the Cosmos
10/10/2023
Director Cyprien Clément-Delmas Joins Consulat
31/08/2023
Consulat Signs Directing Duo Maison Vignaux
16/08/2023
Consulat Expands into the US Market
24/07/2023
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1