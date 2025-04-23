EDITION
Compass Rose
Production Services
New York, USA
https://compassrose.world/
pavla@compassrose.world
-
Lizzo Faces Her Demons in ‘Love In Real Life’ and ‘Still Bad’ Music Videos
15/05/2025
Women Founders Building a New Kind of Industry
06/03/2025
Hornbach’s ‘The Square Meter’ Is the “Creatively Chaotic” Awards Favourite
19/11/2024
From Paris to New York to the Wild West: The Allure of Compass Rose’s Backlots
24/07/2024
Heimatt\TBWA, TPF and Revolver Films Win Film Craft Lion for HORNBACH’s ‘The Square Meter’
19/06/2024
Chasing Spring in 24 Hours with Entity Films
20/03/2024
Charlie Hey’s Love Letter to South Africa
29/02/2024
Compass Rose's Group is Ushering in a Craft Renaissance
08/11/2023
Compass Rose Group is Ushering in a Craft Renaissance
Around the World with Compass Rose: Capturing the Best of the Seasons
27/09/2023
Compass Rose Answers 10 Most Frequently Asked Questions
20/07/2023
How Amazon’s Promo for ‘Lost Ark’ Game Came Alive in the Czech Republic
04/04/2023
