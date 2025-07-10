Compass Rose Welcomes Pippa Bhatt as Executive Producer

Pippa Bhatt joins Compass Rose as executive producer / new business.

With over 21 years of experience in global production and production service, Pippa is a highly respected executive producer known for making complex projects feel seamless. Her reputation is built on delivering clarity, confidence, and world-class execution across a wide range of creative campaigns.

She co-founded Madam Films and grew it into a leading production service company, partnering with top-tier global brands and high-profile ambassadors including Naomi Campbell, Malala Yousafzai, and Lewis Hamilton. Her strategic leadership helped earn the company a reputation for excellence and innovation in the industry.

Pippa also launched the first overseas office for renowned New Zealand production company The Sweet Shop, leading international expansion and establishing new market opportunities. In her role representing iconic photographer Rankin, she secured high-value commercial partnerships, elevated his brand presence, and helped grow his commercial portfolio. Pippa continues to be the go-to partner for seamless, scalable, and globally minded production.

Pippa currently resides in London.

