senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Compass Rose Welcomes Pippa Bhatt as Executive Producer

10/07/2025
36
Share
Pippa Bhatt co-founded Madam Films and grew it into a leading production service company, partnering with top-tier global brands and high-profile ambassadors including Naomi Campbell, Malala Yousafzai, and Lewis Hamilton

Pippa Bhatt joins Compass Rose as executive producer / new business.

With over 21 years of experience in global production and production service, Pippa is a highly respected executive producer known for making complex projects feel seamless. Her reputation is built on delivering clarity, confidence, and world-class execution across a wide range of creative campaigns.

She co-founded Madam Films and grew it into a leading production service company, partnering with top-tier global brands and high-profile ambassadors including Naomi Campbell, Malala Yousafzai, and Lewis Hamilton. Her strategic leadership helped earn the company a reputation for excellence and innovation in the industry.

Pippa also launched the first overseas office for renowned New Zealand production company The Sweet Shop, leading international expansion and establishing new market opportunities. In her role representing iconic photographer Rankin, she secured high-value commercial partnerships, elevated his brand presence, and helped grow his commercial portfolio. Pippa continues to be the go-to partner for seamless, scalable, and globally minded production.

Pippa currently resides in London.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Compass Rose
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Compass Rose
ET5
NIO
10/06/2025
Anthem
myQ
10/06/2025
For Every You 2025
Schwarzkopf
10/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1