EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Clockwork Films
Production Company
Sydney, Australia
http://www.clockworkfilms.tv
info.au@clockworkfilms.tv
+612 8096 1830
PART OF
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
EMBED NEWS
V Energy and Thinkerbell Launch V Riise for Slow-Release Energy
22/05/2025
Director JH Signs With Clockwork Films
04/05/2025
Edwin McGill on Curve Balls, Comedy, and Leprechauns
07/04/2025
Clockwork Films Adds Comedy Director Edwin McGill to Growing Roster
17/03/2025
Ads to Art: James Chappell Brings Cinema to Branded Content with Clockwork Films
16/02/2025
Clockwork Films Signs ARIA-Winning Director James Chappell
03/02/2025
I Wish I’d Made That: 2024 Ads That Sparked Envy and Admiration
06/12/2024
Aislinn Lowe Aims to Shake Up Short-Form Storytelling at Clockwork Films
19/11/2024
Clockwork Films Signs Rising Star Aislinn Lowe
11/11/2024
Clockwork Films Welcomes BAFTA-Winning Director Simon Robson for Exclusive Representation in Australia
10/10/2024
Bossing It: Empowering Others to Lead with Jamie Cohen
18/07/2024
Clockwork Films Cultivates Career Opportunities for Local Directors
03/07/2024
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1