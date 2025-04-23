EDITION
Bob Industries
Production Company
Santa Monica, USA
https://www.bobcentral.com/
tk@bobcentral.com
+1 310 396 7333
Jane Fonda Proves Cardio Isn’t Boring for Meta’s Supernatural VR Fitness
18/12/2024
Chloe x Halle are Thirsty for Success in CORE Hydration Campaign
28/05/2024
Nicole Holofcener on Following Your Voice, Character-Building, and Making Entertaining Ads
14/05/2024
How Tim K Put California Almonds into Prime Time with Help from Deion Sanders
21/09/2023
Deion Sanders Goes Nuts for California Almonds in ‘Own Your Prime’ Campaign
13/09/2023
High Five: Cher Campbell
29/06/2022
High Five: USA
13/12/2021
Work of the Week: 26/11/21
26/11/2021
Girl Keeps Her Snowman ‘Simon’ All Year Round in Lovely ‘Shot on iPhone’ Christmas Spot from Apple
25/11/2021
Bob Industries Signs Award-Winning Director Christian Loubek
06/10/2020
Bob Industries Signs Two Young Filmmakers Breaking into the World of Advertising
15/09/2020
Ten Years of Silliness
16/12/2019
