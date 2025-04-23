EDITION
BIEN
Motion Design Studio
Los Angeles, USA
http://thisisbien.com
ricardo@thisisbien.com
-
BIEN and Only Today Launch Trailer for ‘Quad Life’ Documentary
22/04/2025
I Wish I’d Made That: 2024 Ads That Sparked Envy and Admiration
06/12/2024
Producing Tomorrow's Producers: Stay Cool, Calm, Collected, and Curious with Ricardo Roberts
19/11/2024
BIEN Champions Athleticism This Olympics Season with New Sports Reel
30/07/2024
Love Our Work: Ricardo Roberts on Sam Gainsborough’s Kaleidoscopic Paralympic Dreamscape
25/07/2024
“To Infinity and Beyond”: Why Hulu and Disney+ Enlisted BIEN to Bring Iconic Lines to Life
24/06/2024
Bossing It: Hung Le on His Mantra, "Don't Be An Asshole"
19/04/2024
United Industry Leaders Propel Young Motion Design Talent with Creative Codex
19/03/2024
Musical Animated Campaign Celebrates Holidays with San Francisco Symphony
05/12/2023
Bridging the Gap: Animation for Marketers
06/11/2023
Total Meow: How a Motion Design Studio Got Its Claws into Gaming
13/09/2023
Why the Case for Accessible Design Has Never Been Stronger
15/08/2023
