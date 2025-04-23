EDITION
Ambassadors
Post Production
Amsterdam, Netherlands
https://www.ambassadors.com/
info@ambassadors.com
+31 20 435 7171
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
5 Minutes with... Rachel Tauwnaar
21/05/2025
Maurice Paans Appointed Business Director at Ambassadors, Amp.Amsterdam, Cube, and Vocoda
02/04/2025
Ronald McDonald House Charities Marks 40 Years with Heartfelt Animated Film “Closer to You”
13/03/2025
Maik Cox Appointed Executive Creative Director at Amp.Amsterdam
25/02/2025
Dutch State Lottery’s New Year’s Campaign Celebrates Small Acts of Kindness
11/12/2024
Making the Grade: Amy Besate on Guiding Eyes and Falling in Love Through Colour
05/08/2024
Dyson Türkiye Captures the Synergy between Sport, Beauty and Tech in Slick Spot
09/07/2024
Eva Mendes Breaks Free from a Plastic World with HELL ENERGY Filtered Water
27/06/2024
6 Key Takeaways from SXSW
22/03/2024
My Biggest Lesson: Justin Blyth
13/03/2024
Ambassadors Brings the Highest Level of VFX and Music Supervision to Berlin
05/03/2024
Ambassadors and Amp.Amsterdam Unite for a Strong Start to 2024
07/02/2024
