Air-Edel
Music Company
London, UK
http://www.air-edel.co.uk/
air-edel@air-edel.co.uk
+44 (0) 207 486 6466
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
Radio LBB: LEGO Horizon Adventures
30/04/2025
Radio LBB: Video Game Soundtracks
15/10/2024
Bringing Fun and Danger to Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League's Score
03/04/2024
Radio LBB: Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Soundtrack
08/02/2024
Radio LBB: Soundtrack Releases by Patrick Jonsson and Omar Fadel
07/11/2023
A Key Change for AI, Music and Advertising?
10/08/2023
Radio LBB: Kazuma Jinnouchi's April Soundtracks
25/04/2023
Air-Edel Launches Digital Sheet Music Store with Patrick Doyle's 'Robert Burns - Love Songs for Solo Piano'
23/01/2023
Radio LBB: We're Going On a Bear Hunt
25/10/2022
Radio LBB: The Music of Card Shark
19/07/2022
Camera Osbcura: Pedalboard Pleasures with Ale Martí
12/07/2022
Air-Edel's Edward Partick White Scores Jurassic World Evolution 2 | Dominion Biosyn Expansion launch trailer
29/06/2022
