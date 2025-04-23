EDITION
AGGRESSIVE
Production Company
New York, USA
http://www.aggressive.tv
hello@aggressive.tv
+1 201.389.3912
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
EMBED NEWS
Immersive Exhibition ‘MURALS’ Shortlisted for Design Cannes Lions
20/06/2024
Aggressive and LOOP Craft a Metaphorical CG Medley for COP28
28/05/2024
Colorado Lottery Animates Pre-Win Butterflies in Dream Machine Campaign
15/05/2024
MullenLowe and Aggressive Bottle Sunshine in Corona Beer Animated Ad
28/03/2024
Virtual Precision: How Aggressive Steered an Ambitiously Technical Rain-X Spot Over the Finish Line
14/02/2024
Sci-Fi Short ‘Escape Attempt’ Is First Film to Win the Filmquest Festival Grand Prize “Golden Cthulhu”
10/11/2023
‘MURALS’ Takes Home Audience Award for Best Art and XR at BFI London Film Festival 2023
30/10/2023
London Film Festival Hosts Aggressive’s Immersive Exhibition On Devastation in Ukraine
06/10/2023
Aggressive Expands Into New Collective of Directors and Artists
29/09/2023
MURALS: How an Immersive Take on Banksy’s Artwork Confronted the Reality of the Conflict in Ukraine
16/06/2023
Banksy Murals On Ukrainian Ruins Tell Story of War in Immersive Documentary Experience
17/05/2023
“It’s Filmmaking First, Always”: Inside Aggressive’s Approach to Virtual Production
13/04/2023
