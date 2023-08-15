To reach an audience of parents, New Zealand telco Spark NZ wanted to leverage an instantly-recognised, family-loved character in their out of home campaign promoting their unlimited data offering. Pitched to parents, who spend chunks of their time half-watching kids TV shows, the idea behind licensing a famous character was to show how Spark NZ’s unlimited data allows families to take their kids’ favourite shows with them wherever they are – keeping the kids entertained at all times!



Spark NZ’s agency, Shine, had a concept in mind before reaching out to us to license the Peppa Pig character – one of the biggest preschool brands in the world. As this campaign was for out of home only, and required no assets, Shine and Spark NZ were hoping that the licensing fees would be within budget and creatively acceptable to the Rights Holder.



Peppa Pig is owned by entertainment powerhouse, Entertainment One. As Entertainment One’s licensing agent, Born Licensing were able to negotiate the licensing on behalf of the client, ensuring that the fees were within Spark NZ’s budget. We finalised the licensing commercial terms and managed the approval process from start to finish. Thanks to our close relationship and appointed agency position with Entertainment One, we were able to deliver on Shine’s vision without charging any clearance fees.



