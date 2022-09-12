For the first time Facebook had decided to invest in a Super Bowl campaign. They wanted to create a campaign to emphasize the way their groups are aimed at uniting people. With a rumoured price tag of over $10m for a 60 second Q4 slot and other strong advertising expected to air during the event, the creative needed to be powerful, entertaining and memorable.



Facebook’s creative agency Wieden+Kennedy Portland developed a script called ‘Ready to Rock’, themed around the diversity of different Facebook groups relating to rock. It was our job to manage the licensing of the thematic elements borrowed from the iconic Rocky film franchise featured at the end of the spot.



As Born Licensing are licensing agents for MGM, we negotiated the licensing commercial terms and managed all other aspects of the project from start to finish without charging any clearance fees. We are able to do this thanks to our unique business model and strong appointed agency relationship with MGM.



MGM, the Licensors of Rocky, had to be kept in the loop across all creative development. This included the script, storyboards, edits and final material. Born Licensing managed the entire approval process from start to finish, allowing all other parties to focus on what they do best.



The campaign launched to an audience of over 102 million viewers and was a huge success. It was named by AdAge as the second top ad of Super Bowl 2020 achieving an 8.05% digital share of voice, almost 10 million earned online views and over 274 million social impressions.



Born Licensing managed the licensing of Rocky in this new Facebook campaign and did not charge Wieden+Kennedy or Facebook any clearance fees. Thanks to our unique business model and strong relationships with MGM, we were able to provide a full service without any additional overhead, saving money from the budget and helping make the job feasible.