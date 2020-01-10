With a newly unified global structure and creative being handled by McCann London, Just Eat were keen to develop their first global campaign - and make waves with a creative, fun campaign that resonated across multiple markets, capturing the joy of takeaway.



Now handling Just Eat’s global creative, McCann London called on Born Licensing to work alongside them on a brief that included the use of well-known animated characters. Due to the global nature of the campaign, the animated characters needed to be globally relevant and instantly recognisable.



Over the course of many months, we presented and explored over 65 different cartoon characters that we felt met the creative brief. The McCann team reduced this to a preferred shortlist, leaving us to engage with the various Rights Holders to discuss the creative direction and commercial terms of the licensing, should their characters make the final cut.



Being connected to almost every Rights Holder on the planet is a huge benefit for Born Licensing. With our industry connections, no animated character was off bounds in our search. The final characters chosen by McCann and Just Eat were Stewie and Brian Griffin, from Family Guy. As licensing agents for 20th Century Fox, we were able to negotiate the licensing commercial terms and manage all other aspects of the project from start to finish without charging the client any clearance fees. Our strong appointed agency relationship with 20th Century Fox kept the process simple and efficient.



20th Century Fox, the Rights Holder of Family Guy, reviewed all creative material throughout the development of the ad, ensuring they were comfortable with every decision made. Born Licensing managed communication between all parties involved, to allow the creative agency and the Rights Holders to focus only on their roles in the production.



With a final 60-second film with a number of shorter cut-downs, the campaign launched in front of a prime-time TV audience during Channel 4’s Gogglebox and ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent. It also launched globally, with localised edits, in markets including Denmark, Spain, and under the Menulog brand in Australia and New Zealand. The catchy song performed its role well, and had viewers singing long after the ad finished!

