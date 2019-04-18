senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
work

2degrees x Joy Pixel Emojis - Fighting for Fair

2degrees x Joy Pixel Emojis
18/04/2019
17
Share
Download
EMBED
EMBED WITH CREDITS
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

2degrees were keen to develop a new campaign to celebrate their tenth birthday. They felt that telcos in New Zealand had lost their sense of fun and wanted the new campaign to highlight their offers in a fun and playful way.

2Degrees creative agency TBWA NZ came to us with a very specific requirement: to license high quality emoji without infringing on anyone’s copyright.

As Born Licensing are licensing agents for JoyPixels, who have developed their own set of emoji, we negotiated the licensing commercial terms and managed all other aspects of the project from start to finish without charging any clearance fees. We are able to do this thanks to our unique business model and strong appointed agency relationship with JoyPixels.

Once the license agreement was signed we unlocked access to the entire JoyPixels emoji catalogue. TBWA or 2Degrees were not required to submit material for approval.

Once the license agreement was signed we unlocked access to the entire JoyPixels emoji catalogue. TBWA or 2Degrees were not required to submit material for approval.

Born Licensing managed the licensing of JoyPixels emoji for this 2Degrees campaign and did not charge TBWA NZ or 2Degrees any clearance fees. Thanks to our unique business model and strong relationships with JoyPixels, we were able to provide a full service without any additional overhead, saving money from the budget and helping make the job feasible.

About
MORE ABOUT undefined
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1