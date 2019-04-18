2degrees were keen to develop a new campaign to celebrate their tenth birthday. They felt that telcos in New Zealand had lost their sense of fun and wanted the new campaign to highlight their offers in a fun and playful way.



2Degrees creative agency TBWA NZ came to us with a very specific requirement: to license high quality emoji without infringing on anyone’s copyright.



As Born Licensing are licensing agents for JoyPixels, who have developed their own set of emoji, we negotiated the licensing commercial terms and managed all other aspects of the project from start to finish without charging any clearance fees. We are able to do this thanks to our unique business model and strong appointed agency relationship with JoyPixels.



Once the license agreement was signed we unlocked access to the entire JoyPixels emoji catalogue. TBWA or 2Degrees were not required to submit material for approval.



Born Licensing managed the licensing of JoyPixels emoji for this 2Degrees campaign and did not charge TBWA NZ or 2Degrees any clearance fees. Thanks to our unique business model and strong relationships with JoyPixels, we were able to provide a full service without any additional overhead, saving money from the budget and helping make the job feasible.