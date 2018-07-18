senckađ
Barclaycard x The Muppets - Barclaycard Entertainment

Barclaycard x The Muppets
18/07/2018
To launch their new offering, Barclaycard Entertainment, Barclaycard were keen to create an advertising campaign that entertained their audience. With the goal of promoting card holder benefits, including ticket offers and perks for over 3,500 events per year, the campaign needed to be engaging, lighthearted and, above all, entertaining.

Barclaycard’s creative agency, AKQA, developed an incredibly entertaining script featuring characters from The Muppets, the long-running TV and movie franchise. Born Licensing’s role was to help Barclaycard and their agency explore the feasibility of using the Kermit, Miss Piggy and other Muppets characters in the campaign.

In partnership with Talent Republic, Born Licensing handled the licensing process from start to finish. We negotiated licensing commercial terms with The Muppet Show’s Rights Holders, Disney, and, thanks to our existing close relationship with Disney, were able to secure favourable licensing terms for the client.

As with most well-known characters, the Rights Holders (Disney) of The Muppets were heavily involved in the creative process and were kept in the loop across all creative development. To allow Barclaycard and AKQA to focus on the creative production, Born Licensing and Talent Republic managed communications between all parties, including delivering scripts, storyboards, still poses, edits and final material for review. By managing the approval process ourselves, we were able to ensure all key stakeholders were pleased with the final product.

The multi-channel campaign launched with a 30-second TV advert which will also be shown on VOD and in cinemas. The campaign also includes bespoke social films as well as out of home and print advertising. The Muppets will also feature on customer communications and a Barclaycard Entertainment portal.

Thanks to an existing close relationship with Disney, Born Licensing were able to negotiate the commercial licensing agreement easily. We managed the contractual process, invoicing, brand assurance, approval process and everything else related to using The Muppets in Barclaycard’s advertising.

