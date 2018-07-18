Facebook is a global giant, but Facebook in India wanted to create an engaging ad to reach a different target audience, focusing on how the platform enables everyone to explore and expand their lives and interests. The campaign needed to be inclusive and relatable to achieve its goals.



Facebook India’s creative agency Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam reached out to us with a request to license a well-known animation clip as part of the ‘Live What You Love’ campaign.



With a number of cartoon moments in mind, Wieden+Kennedy asked us to explore the feasibility of licensing the various options, whilst putting together a shortlist of back up options. We engaged with a number of Rights Holders, many of whom we have existing relationships with, to walk them through the creative direction and begin to negotiate commercial licensing terms should their clip be chosen for the final cut.



The final chosen clip was the opening sequence of SpongeBob SquarePants, a globally instantly recognisable cartoon character. As Born Licensing are licensing agents for ViacomCBS, the Rights Holders of SpongeBob SquarePants, and we have a strong existing relationship with the team, we were able to easily negotiate the licensing commercial terms and manage all other aspects of the project from start to finish, without charging any clearance fees to the agency or client.



ViacomCBS, the Rights Holders of the SpongeBob SquarePants character, reviewed and approved the script, storyboards, still poses, edits and final material and were closely involved with development at all stages of the process. Born Licensing managed communications between the parties involved, allowing Facebook and Wieden+Kennedy to focus on the rest of the production.



The 60-second campaign was part of a wider ‘Live What You Love’ campaign, which rolled out across India. The campaign featured on TV, cinema, outdoor advertising, print advertising, online and on Facebook’s own platform.



Having Born Licensing to handle all negotiations and licensing issues meant that Facebook and their agency were able to focus on what really mattered to them: the development of the campaign. Thanks to our strong relationship with ViacomCBS and our business model, we were able to provide a high-quality efficient service for Facebook, without charging any clearance fees. In a multi-faceted campaign, budgets can be tight, so our input becomes invaluable.