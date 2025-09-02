The other weekend, the Chicago Sky honored hometown legend and WNBA icon Candace Parker with a multi-day, city-wide celebration culminating in the retirement of her #3 jersey. To mark the historic occasion, the Sky—with the help of the City of Chicago and BarkleyOKRP, the Sky’s ad agency—lit up the skyline to create a once-in-a-lifetime drone show sending her jersey into the sky.
The crown jewel of the festivities was held Monday night, AUGUST 25, including her jersey retirement ceremony at Wintrust Arena, and a finale at Northerly Island where hundreds of drones took flight above Chicago—forming the shape of Parker’s No. 3 jersey, rising into the night sky. Attached below is a video link to the finale event.
Details on the events include:
Saturday, August 23,10PM: Navy Pier lit up the sky with blue and yellow fireworks and a special ferris wheel illumination dedicated to Parker.
Sunday, August 24 & Monday, August 25: Iconic buildings were lit up in Chicago Sky blue and yellow, showing what the hometown hero means to her city.
Monday, August 25th: At Wintrust Arena, the Chicago Sky officially retired Parker’s jersey in a special halftime ceremony.
Monday Night (Finale): After the game, a 15-minute drone show at Northerly Island lit up the sky with her No. 3 jersey: an unforgettable, first-of-its-kind tribute cementing her place among Chicago’s greatest athletes.
For additional consideration:
From the Chicago Sky:
“This weekend is more than a jersey retirement—it’s a celebration of Candace’s legacy, her roots in Chicago, and the generations she continues to inspire,” said Tania Haladner, Chicago Sky Chief Marketing Officer. “From the lakefront to the skyline, the city will shine for her.”
From BarkleyOKRP:
“Candace grew up here, won a WNBA championship here, and made history here,” said Javier Valle, BarkleyOKRP VP, Creative Director. “By lifting her No. 3 above Chicago, we’re not just honoring her career, we’re making her legacy part of the skyline. It’s more than a tribute—it’s a thank you, from the city and Chicagoland area.”