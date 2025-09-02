



The other weekend, the Chicago Sky honored hometown legend and WNBA icon Candace Parker with a multi-day, city-wide celebration culminating in the retirement of her #3 jersey. To mark the historic occasion, the Sky—with the help of the City of Chicago and BarkleyOKRP, the Sky’s ad agency—lit up the skyline to create a once-in-a-lifetime drone show sending her jersey into the sky.

The crown jewel of the festivities was held Monday night, AUGUST 25, including her jersey retirement ceremony at Wintrust Arena, and a finale at Northerly Island where hundreds of drones took flight above Chicago—forming the shape of Parker’s No. 3 jersey, rising into the night sky. Attached below is a video link to the finale event.

Details on the events include:

Saturday, August 23,10PM: Navy Pier lit up the sky with blue and yellow fireworks and a special ferris wheel illumination dedicated to Parker.

Sunday, August 24 & Monday, August 25: Iconic buildings were lit up in Chicago Sky blue and yellow, showing what the hometown hero means to her city.

Monday, August 25th: At Wintrust Arena, the Chicago Sky officially retired Parker’s jersey in a special halftime ceremony.

Monday Night (Finale): After the game, a 15-minute drone show at Northerly Island lit up the sky with her No. 3 jersey: an unforgettable, first-of-its-kind tribute cementing her place among Chicago’s greatest athletes.